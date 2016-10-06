Call and Book Your Hotel Now!
Duration: 5 hours 30 min (approx.)
Location: Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Take a 4x4 adventure across the sands on an afternoon and evening safari, where you’ll catch a spectacular desert sunset and enjoy dinner around a campfire. Along the way, go on a camel ride, experience the adrenaline of sandboarding and get a henna tattoo.Check Availability »
Duration: 9 hours (approx.)
Delve into Al Ain oasis on a full-day tour from Abu Dhabi. Aboard an air-conditioned coach, travel to the picturesque setting, which is backed by the Hajar Mountains and dubbed the UAE's 'Garden City.' Explore Al Ain National Museum and Sheikh Zayed Palace Museum...Check Availability »
Duration: 1 day (approx.)
Explore the United Arab Emirates city of Abu Dhabi at your own pace, with a 24-hour hop-on hop-off bus ticket. The air-conditioned double-decker Bus includes commentary in your choice of languages, providing background to Abu Dhabi's culture, history and modern-day architecture.Check Availability »
Duration: 6 hours (approx.)
Abu Dhabi is soon going to be more inviting for shoppers, as the city is looking forward to a construction of a brand new and a unique mall in near future.
Here are some things that can help you start a pleasing year in Abu Dhabi.
Abu Dhabi is a city with endless entertainment and fun! It gets even better on the occasions like the New Year Eve. The restaurants, clubs in Abu Dhabi are all set to serve their guests with a full pack of fun, and entertainment.
Abu Dhabi is a city which offers endless fun and entertainment to the travellers. On the festive eve, the city blooms with Christmas lights, numerous entertainment hubs and mainly, beautiful shopping outlets.