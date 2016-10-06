Travel Reservation Hotline

  • 4x4 Abu Dhabi Desert Safari

    Duration: 5 hours 30 min (approx.)
    Location: Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

    Take a 4x4 adventure across the sands on an afternoon and evening safari, where you’ll catch a spectacular desert sunset and enjoy dinner around a campfire. Along the way, go on a camel ride, experience the adrenaline of sandboarding and get a henna tattoo.

  • Al Ain Day Trip

    Duration: 9 hours (approx.)
    Location: Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

    Delve into Al Ain oasis on a full-day tour from Abu Dhabi. Aboard an air-conditioned coach, travel to the picturesque setting, which is backed by the Hajar Mountains and dubbed the UAE's 'Garden City.' Explore Al Ain National Museum and Sheikh Zayed Palace Museum...

  • Big Bus Abu Dhabi

    Duration: 1 day (approx.)
    Location: Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

    Explore the United Arab Emirates city of Abu Dhabi at your own pace, with a 24-hour hop-on hop-off bus ticket. The air-conditioned double-decker Bus includes commentary in your choice of languages, providing background to Abu Dhabi's culture, history and modern-day architecture.

  • Dubai Seaplane Flight

    Duration: 6 hours (approx.)
    Location: Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi F1 GP 2016 - 3 Day

Yas Marina Circuit, Nov. 25, 2016, 10 a.m.
from:

Mubadala World Tennis Championship 2017 - 3 Day

Zayed Sports City Dec. 29, 2016, 6 a.m.
from:
Coldplay

Du ArenaDec. 31, 2016, 2 p.m.
from:
Red Bull Air Race 2017 - Abu Dhabi - 2 Day

CornicheFeb. 10, 2017, 7 a.m.
from:
Abu Dhabi to Host the Special Olympics in 2019

Jan. 25, 2017, 8:24 a.m.

The honour and pleasure of hosting the Special Olympics 2019 have been awarded to the cosmopolitan city of Abu Dhabi, and the city is all set to make it a grand success.

Abu Dhabi to have the First SeaWorld outside US

Jan. 20, 2017, 8:03 a.m.

The Arabian city of Abu Dhabi is all set to house one of the very first SeaWorld Park outside the US.

A New Eco-friendly Mall to be Built in Abu Dhabi

Jan. 11, 2017, 12:18 p.m.

Abu Dhabi is soon going to be more inviting for shoppers, as the city is looking forward to a construction of a brand new and a unique mall in near future.

Start a Pleasing Year in Abu Dhabi

Jan. 5, 2017, 10:09 a.m.

Here are some things that can help you start a pleasing year in Abu Dhabi.

