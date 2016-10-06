Call and Book Your Hotel Now!
Domestic Toll-Free for US and Canada: 1-800-997-1438
Worldwide: +1-817-983-0682
Abu Dhabi's Most Popular Website Sponsored by:
Duration: 5 hours 30 min (approx.)
Location: Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Take a 4x4 adventure across the sands on an afternoon and evening safari, where you’ll catch a spectacular desert sunset and enjoy dinner around a campfire. Along the way, go on a camel ride, experience the adrenaline of sandboarding and get a henna tattoo.Check Availability »
Duration: 9 hours (approx.)
Location: Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Delve into Al Ain oasis on a full-day tour from Abu Dhabi. Aboard an air-conditioned coach, travel to the picturesque setting, which is backed by the Hajar Mountains and dubbed the UAE's 'Garden City.' Explore Al Ain National Museum and Sheikh Zayed Palace Museum...Check Availability »
Duration: 1 day (approx.)
Location: Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Explore the United Arab Emirates city of Abu Dhabi at your own pace, with a 24-hour hop-on hop-off bus ticket. The air-conditioned double-decker Bus includes commentary in your choice of languages, providing background to Abu Dhabi's culture, history and modern-day architecture.Check Availability »
Duration: 6 hours (approx.)
Location: Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Explore the United Arab Emirates city of Abu Dhabi at your own pace, with a 24-hour hop-on hop-off bus ticket. The air-conditioned double-decker Bus includes commentary in your choice of languages, providing background to Abu Dhabi's culture, history and modern-day architecture.Check Availability »
Abu Dhabi is a city with endless entertainment and fun! It gets even better on the occasions like the New Year Eve. The restaurants, clubs in Abu Dhabi are all set to serve their guests with a full pack of fun, and entertainment.
Abu Dhabi is a city which offers endless fun and entertainment to the travellers. On the festive eve, the city blooms with Christmas lights, numerous entertainment hubs and mainly, beautiful shopping outlets.
There are very few festivals in this world that are celebrated by all, irrespective of their region, religion, caste or nationality. New Year's Eve is one such celebration that is celebrated by one and all with equal zest and enthusiasm.
Here are some restaurants which would give you a fine dining experience and an awesome time to rejoice the Christmas in Abu Dhabi.